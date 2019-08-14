Paine College holds fall convocation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Paine College will be hosting its fall convocation and it marks the official opening of the fall semester. This a time where the college will come together for the first time at the chapel. FOX 54 spoke with the acting president of the college about the importance of the event after the recent accreditation challenges the institution has faced.
It has been a little over two years since Paine College’s accreditation came into question. Earlier this year the announcement was made that the college would remain accredited through its legal battle with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools also known as SACS. The institution is currently has dual accreditation with SACS and TRACS.
Leaders at Paine College are looking forward to addressing all students at their fall convocation. Acting President Cheryl Jones says students need to hear that the college is accredited and that faculty is doing everything they can to keep its accreditation. Start, stay, and finish strong is her slogan and hopes students will hold on to those words as they start the semester.
“I believe students who have selected Paine have made an excellent choice. We are committed to doing everything we can to make this a good experience for them and to prepare them academically and intellectually for their futures. In all the challenges that we’ve had with accreditation none have related to our academic programs,” explained Jones.
The college remains on probationary accreditation status with SACS and that is still playing out in court.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.