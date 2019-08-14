Heat Advisory for parts of our viewing again today until 8PM.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Some upper energy, daytime heating, a pair of surface boundaries and copious atmospheric moisture will provide good chances of showers and thunderstorms today through early tonight for much of our forecast area. A stalled boundary near the southern and eastern forecast area will provide continued shower and thunderstorms chances Thursday and Friday, with best coverage south and east. Thursday and Thursday night: Cold front expected to be located along the I-85 corridor Thursday morning while the upper trough axis remains further west over the Tennessee Valley. As the upper trough shifts eastward through the day drier air will work into the area from the west.