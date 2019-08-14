Harmful bacteria found in Lake Olmstead algal blooms

Getting sick from the bacteria is easily avoidable. Kayaker Cole Verdell, said, “I don’t spend a lot of time touching the water so I wasn’t too worried about it. It wasn’t going to stop me, but I was definitely shocked and surprised.” Aside from keeping out of the water altogether, if you do venture in, it’s safer in bodies of water that are free flowing and chillier. Bonitatibus said, “I’d say over the next couple of weeks, whether it’s Lake Olmstead, or whether you’re in the river or the lake, make sure you’re rinsing yourself off, that you have plenty of drinking water for yourself or your pets and that you’re taking precaution.” Verdell said, “I’m going to go take a shower right away, for sure.” He also said he would make sure his dogs were washed off.