Georgia Schools superintendent delivers books to kids in schools across McDuffie County.

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) -As a way to promote literacy, books are being provided to kids all over the state of Georgia.
Better World of Books and The State School Superintendent of Georgia, Richard Woods team up to deliver 1200 books to elementary schools across McDuffie County.
Their fourth stop today was Maxwell Elementary School. They believe sending kids home with books to read will make them more likely to practice outside the classroom. Therefore, creating more proficient readers.
Woods says, “Many of the kids we deal with don’t have books at home. This gives us an opportunity to say here, start your library early with some books. Hopefully they’ll sit there and read to their parents, grandparents, siblings, read and have them read to. At the end of the day, they become more proficient readers.”
McDuffie County Schools Superintendent, Mychele Rhodes says they try to make sure kids have equal reading opportunity and they’re elated to receive these books so they can make that possible.
