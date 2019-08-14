Couple arrested for cruelty to children in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports that a married couple, William Partridge, 33-years-old and Cara Partridge, 30-years-old were arrested on Aug. 14 around 1:20 p.m. for cruelty to children in the first degree.
Authorities say the incident occurred on Aug. 7, the victim is their 8 month old son who sustained an injury to his arm.
In a previous incident on Feb 19, the victim who was only one month old at the time, received injuries to his legs and head. This previous incident was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and DFACs and turned over their reports to the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office determined that in the incident, there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.
William Partridge was employed with the Columbia County Fire Department who were made aware of both incidents when they occurred and today’s arrest. Partridge’s wife, Cara is employed as a Deputy Jailer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office who were also made aware of both incidents and today’s arrest.
At this time, Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Cara Partridge has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.