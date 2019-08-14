Commissioner wants more deputies in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - More deputies; that’s what one Augusta commissioner wants to see downtown.
We told you about a 24-year-old woman who may lose her eyesight after a fight near Broad Street and a 42-year-old man was shot and killed downtown.
District 10 Commissioner John Clarke says, “We can have a thousand security cameras all over Augusta. If somebody is not monitoring those cameras, they do no good. The only thing they do is they don’t stop crime, they record it.”
Last week Mayor Hardie Davis spoke out to address the violence, saying he and the public safety chair plan to meet with Sheriff Richard Roundtree. We will bring you an update once city leaders hold that meeting.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.