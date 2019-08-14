Augusta Commission considers change to marijuana ordinance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The penalty for getting caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in Augusta become less stiff. That’s what Senator Harold Jones and the solicitor’s office is fighting for.
They’re working to amend a city ordinance regarding misdemeanor marijuana charges, presenting a proposal to change the pay scale and eliminate jail time for anyone caught with anything less than an ounce of the drug. Right now a person would face up to 60 days in jail and up $1000 in fines.
“Marijuana is a drug that’s used by a lot of young people and a lot of working people and it’s a drug but a lot of people use it. So, a person’s life shouldn’t have to be ruined because they did something stupid,” says District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams.
The fee would be brought down to $150 for the first 2 offenses. The law department will take a look at the proposed amendments. The conversation will go to full commission next week for approval.
