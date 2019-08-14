Aiken County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in robbery

AIKEN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information in regards to the whereabouts of an alleged suspect James Hammond.
Authorities say that on Aug. 13 around 9:13 p.m., they responded to Harry’s Convenience Store at 113 Main St. in Wagener in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies say that they victim stated that the suspect, 46-year-old James Hammond grabbed her in a choke hold, threaten her with a knife and demanded money. When another customer pulled into the parking lot, Hammond released the victim and fled the scene.
Hammond is described as a black male, with gray/black facial hair, 5’6” tall and approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and a black ball cap. Hammond is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and larceny.
The sheriff’s office says, if anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of Hammond we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
