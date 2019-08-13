Riverside Village parking meters now working in North Augusta

Even though the meters are on it is not mandatory for folks to use. The city is requesting voluntarily compliance at this time which will allow people to get use to paying for on street parking and get familiar with where the meters are located. There is a two hour limit for street parking and it will cost drivers $1.00 per hour. Payment is accepted currently at the meters only using a credit card, debit card, or coins. Coming up in the next few weeks, city administrators say there will be a parking app available which will make it a lot easier to pay by space without drivers leaving the comfort of their vehicle.