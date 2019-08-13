The Richmond County Citizen’s Police Academy is now in session

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Citizen’s Police Academy is coming up on its second week this term. If you’ve ever wondered what the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office does to serve and protect us- its CPA is a great place to find some answers.
During the 12-week program, residents get to participate in hands-on training sessions. They learn how to shoot, how budget money’s spent, and everything that goes into being an officer or deputy.
Richmond County’s Sergeant Chris Masters says, “I always love to see people come in, and their perception, because 100 percent, it’ll change by then end.”
The Richmond County Sheriff’s office says CPA graduates play a vital role in the community. Seeing what an officer does on day-to-day basis creates better communication and deeper understanding that can be spread throughout the community.
Sgt. Masters says people don’t always realize how much goes into being a law enforcement officer. The number one feedback he receives from CPA participants is, “They didn’t realize how much you did.”
Academy sessions are on Tuesdays and last 90 minutes. Participants must pass a criminal history background check and fill out an application to be apart of the academy.
