Report: Woman injured in downtown fight could lose sight in one eye

An incident report filed by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy said two women, a man, and 24-year-old Brittany Stevens were involved in a physical altercation. Witnesses said it happened after some sort of argument inside the club. They told deputies Stevens was punched and kicked after being dragged over a handrail. She was hospitalized with a broken orbital socket. She told deputies she doesn’t know who she got in the fight with that night. She accuses them of attacking her.