Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren scheduled to be in Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) - Senator Elizabeth Warren will return to South Carolina for the seventh time this year after making her second trip to Georgia.
Senator Warren’s schedule for Aiken is below:
- Aiken, SC Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren
- 4:45 p.m. ET (doors open), 5:45 p.m. ET (event begins)
- USC Aiken Business and Education Building - Gymnasium
- 471 University Pkwy
- Aiken SC, 29801
- General public can RSVP here.
Prior to visiting Aiken, Warren is scheduled to attend the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta before speaking at Black Church PAC’s 2020 Candidate Lunch Forum Saturday, Aug. 17. Warren will be in Columbia, S.C. attending a church service at Reid Chapel AME Church Sunday, Aug. 18.
