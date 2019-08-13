Man wanted for stealing gun from Deans Bridge Rd. hotel

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say stole a firearm from an Augusta hotel.
According to the sheriff’s office, Caleel “Sosa” Stephens is wanted for stealing the gun from America’s Best Inn on Deans Bridge Rd. That theft happened July 28. Stephens is 6-feet-2-inches and around 220 lbs.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Inv. William Smith or any on-duty property crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
