Investigators looking into multiple reports of shots fired in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was busy this past weekend: a deputy-involved shooting on Saturday and three reports of shots being fired all within just a couple of hours on Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office says they haven’t been able to find any link between the three incidents they investigated Sunday morning. “We have a lot of shootings here, we got to work on it” Community member, Jack Williems said.
Chief Lewis Blanchard says so far they haven’t discovered any evidence from two of the incidents, but the third shooting which happened on Highway 24, is a little more substantial. Burke County deputies are investigating a vehicle that was shot at multiple times on the highway, causing the vehicle to crash. Authorities have reported there were no injuries.
“We know that a shooting did take place, we are securing all the evidence in regards to that situation and following up and we have received a couple of leads on our Facebook posts so we’re following up on all of that” Chief Blanchard said.
Burke County authorities are counting on the community to step up and help be their eyes and ears. “We don’t want to over react but at the same point of time if there is something going on we want to get ahead of the game.”
"I think we need to take these first responders opinions, we need to listen to them. These people are out here every day” Williems said.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they are still collecting evidence in the Highway 24 shooting. We will continue to follow up and keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.