Heat Index values today 105 to 109 degrees this afternoon

Heat index values this afternoon up to 109. Wednesday thru next Monday. Risk of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain Wednesday, mainly central and southern areas. Heat index values up to 108. Wednesday. Risk of locally heavy rain, mainly southern areas, Thursday. Generally fair and seasonably hot today, with widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A front approaching from the north may provide some additional shower and thunderstorms activity, mainly for northern areas, this evening and early tonight. The front will slip into the forecast area Wednesday and provide greater chances for showers and thunderstorms. the front will slowly slip towards the southern forecast area and Coastal Plain Thursday and hang up near the coast Friday.