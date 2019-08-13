Columbia County hosts clear the shelter day

GROVETOWN, GA. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Animal Shelter is hosting “National Clear the Shelter Day”.
Saturday, Aug. 17, there will be a $15 adoption fee per pet between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. during “National Clear the Shelter Day”. The $15 adoption fee includes a microchip with a lifetime registration. The event will take place at the Columbia County Animal Services Building to help find homes for pets who deserve a second chance. All pets are already spayed or neutered and have had their rabies vaccinations.
For more information, contact the Columbia County Animal Shelter at (706)-447-2276.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.