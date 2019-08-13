Charlie Norwood VA to host nurse hiring fair

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you’re a nurse looking for a job, there’s a hiring fair Wednesday, Aug. 14 for you.
The Charlie Norwood VA is hiring RNs and LPNs. You can find a job fair in their lobby Wednesday morning from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. If you plan on attending, bring multiple copies of your resume and be prepared for some informal interviews.
Nurse Recruiter Phoebe Burda is hoping for a big turnout. “We have a need for nurses in our med surge area, our ICU, our ED, our long term division and our spinal cord area. So we have a variety of positions available for both registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.”
If you are looking for a nursing job but can’t make it tomorrow, you can send an email to phoebe.burda@va.gov.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.