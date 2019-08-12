Washington County Sheriff passes away from self-inflicted wound, GBI says

Sheriff Smith was a native to Washington County and a former president of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. He implemented the Neighborhood Watch Program for Washington County, as well as, organized the county’s first K9 unit. Sheriff Smith established the C.H.A.M.P.S. Program (formerly D.A.R.E.) to help teach young children the benefits of drug abuse resistance, taught Jr Deputy Programs for younger aged children to promote character and develop responsibility, and started the G.E.D. Program for inmates at the Washington County Jail.