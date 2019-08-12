Washington County Sheriff passes away from self-inflicted wound, GBI says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the passing of Sheriff Thomas Smith.
On Saturday, August 10 around 8:16 a.m. the GBI was requested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Sheriff Thomas Smith who was found dead at his residence.
An autopsy took place on Monday, August 12 at the GBI Headquarters Crime Lab and indicated Sheriff Smith died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheriff Smith was a native to Washington County and a former president of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. He implemented the Neighborhood Watch Program for Washington County, as well as, organized the county’s first K9 unit. Sheriff Smith established the C.H.A.M.P.S. Program (formerly D.A.R.E.) to help teach young children the benefits of drug abuse resistance, taught Jr Deputy Programs for younger aged children to promote character and develop responsibility, and started the G.E.D. Program for inmates at the Washington County Jail.
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp sends her condolences to Sheriff Smith’s family and Washington County.
If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.
