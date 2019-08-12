Live grenade discovered during Florida traffic stop

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A traffic stop on Saturday night led to the discovery of a explosive, WCJB reported.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said a narcotics unit was doing a traffic stop when they discovered weapons - guns and an M67 grenade with the pin in place.
The sheriff's office said the driver told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was "live."
A bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the grenade.
The driver was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WCJB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.