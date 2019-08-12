Investigation finds deputy was justified in Burke County shooting

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - On Saturday, Aug. 10, 45-year-old Freddrick Andrews Hadden, Jr. was shot and killed by a Burke County deputy. Now, an investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Force Investigation Team has determined that the deputy was justified in the shooting.
According to a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 4000 block of Jones St. where they learned that Hadden had forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and taken off. Hadden has an address listed in Burke County. Deputy Eric Madison with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was searching the area near that address on Springhill Church Rd. when he encountered Hadden.
In Deputy Madison’s bodycam footage, you can see the victim run past his patrol car as he steps out with his gun drawn. According to the sheriff’s office, Hadden fired several shots at the victim and Deputy Madison. District Attorney Natalie Paine would later say Deputy Madison fired back approximately 18 times and struck Hadden with several of those shots. Deputies and EMA attempted life-saving procedures on Hadden, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The victim was shot twice as she attempted to flee from her kidnapper.
An investigation was launched into the shooting and on Monday, the CCSO Force Investigation Team released a letter saying their investigation revealed Deputy Madison had broken no laws and was justified in his use of force. District Attorney Paine elaborates in her own letter, saying she believed Hadden would have continued shooting at the victim had it not been for Deputy Madison’s “heroic actions.” She goes on to say that she will not be bringing charges against Deputy Madison and has cleared him for duty.
