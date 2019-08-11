Even hotter to start off the work week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - - We will remain mostly dry overnight with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will already be in the mid to upper 80s at sunrise, as another hot day gets started. Despite the partly cloudy skies, we will only see a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 90s, feeling as warm as 105 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you remain hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the A/C! Rain chances remain low on Tuesday with highs approaching the triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. A front moves in midweek, increasing our rain chances Wednesday into the end of the work week. This will also cool us off, with highs back in the lower 90s Thursday through the weekend.