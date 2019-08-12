Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for two in wallet theft

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted in the connection to a stolen wallet.
Authorities say that the male suspect was seen stealing a wallet at Panera Bread on Washington Rd. on July 30. The sheriff’s office says the female suspect was with him and hid the wallet in her purse.
The two then allegedly attempted to use the card multiple times in Richmond County.
Anyone with information on the two suspects are asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541 2862.
