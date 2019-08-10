Hot stretch of weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We are mostly dry across the CSRA tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 70s overnight. There could be an isolated shower or two after midnight, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures climb to the mid 90s Sunday afternoon, feeling like the lower triple digits. There will be a few isolated showers on during the afternoon with a weak thunderstorm or two possible. Rain winds down by the evening with temperatures still in the upper 80s at sunset. We’ll continue this hot stretch to start off the work week, highs top out in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers. A front stalls out for the second half of the work week, dropping temperatures back into the lower 90s to upper 80s and increasing rain chances.