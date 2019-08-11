Georgia Power and Georgia 811 team up for National 811 day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Power and Georgia 811 has teamed up for several years to raise awareness for National 811, Sunday Aug 11.
Georgia Power works with Georgia 811 to prevent damage from underground utilities by promoting public safety to comply with the Georgia Dig Law. They’ve asked any customer who plans to do a dig project in their yard, such as putting in a new mailbox, to call Georgia 811.
“We’ve been able to get so many customers on the Georgia power customers in on the Georgia 811 request and we’ve had 440,000 request for locating underground powerlines in their own yard and it’s just a safety precaution, it’s against the law to do it,” Allison Gregoire, Georgia Power spokesperson said.
This service is free to customers so if you’ve missed this year’s opportunity to be assisted by Georgia 811 visit their website.
