Commissioner Sias held a community breakfast despite his recent allegations

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Commissioner Sias of District Four held a community breakfast today despite his recent allegations that came to light publicly last month.
Commissioner Sias discussed issues such as animals ordinances to make sure residents are safe in the community when larger dogs are present and the Augusta Depot project.
Members of the community showed because they want to move forward to improve their city.
“I’m here for what’s going on in South Augusta, what will make South Augusta better and what will make South Augusta grow. That’s what I’m here for,” said Barrett Wilbert, a community member.
“I think all the commissioners at this time realize as well at the mayor realize that were still in support of Commissioner Sias because he hasn’t been convicted of anything at this time and I think we would all like to be treated in the same way," said Ben Hasan, commissioner of district six.
Commissioner Ben Hasan also says that the community is making a strong distinction between the allegations and the work that needs to be done in the city.
