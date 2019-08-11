Augusta University welcomes the freshman class of 2023

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University’s school of Health Sciences was packed today as friends and families helped the class of 2023 settle into to their new home.
The class of 2023 is projected to be the largest class in history, and over one-hundred and fifty volunteers worked all day to introduce the students to AU.
“We are a campus that really prides on service and serving others and today is just another example of that” Susan Davies, Vice President of enrollment and student affairs said.
With classes starting Wednesday, many incoming freshman are eager for this new transition. “It’s very different from high school, it’s very exciting. I get to pick out a new wardrobe and everything, so it’s very exciting” Taylor Carroll said.
“I’ve been in my small town my whole life which is Greensboro so I’m excited to see something new and try something and be on my own” A’nasia Manford, another incoming freshman said.
Before the incoming freshman start their first day of school, Augusta University will be hosting the ROAR camp, where students are able to meet their peers and experience a smooth transition into college.
