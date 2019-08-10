Kidnapping suspect injured in Burke County deputy-involved shooting

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A suspect has been shot after an exchange of gunfire with a Burke County deputy.
The shooting happened Saturday near the intersection of Springhill Church Rd. and Farmers Bridge Rd. Saturday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to a call from Burke County involving a kidnapping suspect. The deputy exchanged gunfire with the suspect, injuring them. The deputy was not injured.
The sheriff’s office is advising the public to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
