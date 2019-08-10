Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responds to allegation of mistreatment during traffic stop

On July 30, 2019, we were made aware by a concerned citizen of a very troubling post on the Facebook page of Garreth Carpenter. This post, which is posted below, was immediately investigated and found to be untrue. The entire stop was video recorded by an in-car camera. Although there was no audio due to a malfunctioning microphone, no verbal abuse was alleged. Traffic camera videos were also checked, which confirm that no patrol vehicles followed Mr. Carpenter to his home. Since Mr. Carpenter’s post was a public post made on Facebook, we feel the need to publicly post the truth about the incident. Thus, the entire video has been posted here for public view. On the same day that we were made aware of the post, our Internal Affairs Lieutenant met with Mr. Carpenter about his accusations. Later that same night, the post was taken down. But since numerous people had already seen and commented on Mr. Carpenter’s post, we felt compelled to post what really happened. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office takes any allegation of verbal or physical abuse very seriously. We expect our deputies to treat all persons with respect. Garreth Carpenter Tuesday, July 30, 2019 4:58 am Tonight was one of the scariest moments of my life. Garreth Carpenter Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:13 am Last night i was stopped by a police officer leaving spring lakes. As i turned onto Columbia rd my phone lit up due to navigation telling me where to go. I am upset but grateful! Thank you Lord for protecting me. I thank Him for allowing me to arrive safely home without getting shot or killed by the police. The deputy approached with his flashlight and his gun drawn...I was asked to get out of my car and perform tasks to prove that i had not been drinking...i complied without complaint with my hands up. I currently have optical issues resulting from a recent concussion, thus visual problems with bright light, which i calmly explained to the cop while completing the tasks. I then passed. The deputy throughout the investigation had his gun into my back and worked up my back and neck. Even more so when i told the officer calmly my wallet with my License was in the trunk of my car in my NCCU golf bookbag; using one hand and gun to back i retrieved wallet slowly. The cop demanded slow movement while forcibly pressing the gun in different areas of my back. After passing all test another deputy arrived and insisted I complete some of the same tasks again... this cop insisted on seeing registration and insurance. Again with flashlight and gun pointed at me i retrieved documentation. Including having to get my phone out of the car and show a visual of my insurance being that i have a new car. I hence passed again. The cop later told me that i was stopped because the cop saw a light on in the interior of my car assuming he was holding his cell phone ( i understand that all cars with screens illuminate when a call is received, navigation, etc & my cell phone wasn’t on my person) The deputy told me to drive safely and i was not ticketed. He laughed that he used the same golf balls i used while i retrieved my wallet-(the deputy had seen them on the seat).. . i was pulled over without a shirt on rushing to my gfs house due to a surprise pool gathering my seasoned golf buddies put on for me. All i had on was sweats and flip flops. And this is funny? A joke to the cop after a tasteless effort. Then separate police cars (4) followed me 4 miles home until I turned into my subdivision. I do understand police officers have a job to do but they're also supposed to serve and protect... remember that? The FEAR-am I going to die right now and the humiliation when I haven't done anything wrong has shook me for the night...I couldn’t even sleep. I’m still shaking. Crying tears of joy and sadness. We have regressed to a time period where being stopped by the police may mean losing your life...not just your freedom. Please review the rules of DWB-DrivingWhileBlack with your children. Keep them covered in prayer. I know I’m not the first nor the last this will happen to. And i am just in a state of shock. My mother wouldn’t even let me write it out and drive to the lake to let go of said feelings. Due to me being followed the way i was after the incident. My grandmother even asked who is that, that pulled up behind me at my own house. Due to past occurrences on my street. I was home by midnight and i can’t even speak no more my fingers still trembling............. Garreth Carpenter Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5.35.am I was supposed to be fishing right now. And I’m afraid to get behind the wheel of my own car. Garreth Carpenter Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5.38 am Everyone keeps asking about name and badge number. Would you remember after a situation like that. Stopped for 20 min. Then followed another 15.