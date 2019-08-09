Mayor Hardie Davis to discuss crime in Augusta with Richmond County Sheriff

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Mayor Hardie Davis announced Tuesday that he and Dennis Williams, Augusta’s public safety chair will meet with Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree to discuss crime in the Augusta-Richmond area.
The mayor says he’s looking into a tool called shot spotter - a technical tool some cities across america use to track increased gun activity.
Other mayors across the country say they rely on the tool to pinpoint the precise location and time shots are fired.
“When we know that crime is concentrated in specific areas of our city, that type of tool is readily and easily deployed in those areas so we know where increased gun activity’s at. Those are the type of conversations I’d like to have with our sheriff,"said Mayor Hardie Davis.
“It has given us a neutral tool to engage in a safe conversation. And it has allowed us to be much more responsive to parts of the city that in its pas has not always felt that it has gotten adequate attention from our police department," said Oakland, California Mayor Libby Schaaf.
FOX 54 spoke with commissioner Williams and he told us the meeting will likely talk place next week.
