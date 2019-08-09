Hot and Humid To Start the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - We’re starting off the weekend on a rather high note as far as temperatures are concerned. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees in some locations throughout the CSRA. Dry conditions are forecast, but an isolated late-day shower cannot be ruled out, mainly south and east of the area. Heat index values will be well into the triple-digits this afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. The heat and humidity continues into Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature plenty of sun and highs in the upper 90s. The next workweek starts off dry, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up by midweek.