Former Burke County Magistrate Court Judge arrested, investigation involves the GBI

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Aug. 9 that former Burke County Magistrate Court Judge Carl Hrabovsky was arrested.
The sheriff’s office says that the investigation involves the GBI and Burke County Deputies.
Authorities say, due to Judge Hrabovsky working for Burke County, the investigation and all information related to this case will be released by the GBI.
After initial contact by BCSO Deputies and the GBI regarding the investigation, Judge Hrabovsky resigned on July 12, 2019.
Hrabovsky was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children; reporting violation; forfeiture, criminal solicitation, and furnishing tobacco products to minors.
FOX 54 is working to obtain more information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.