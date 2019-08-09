Clyburn Center for Primary Care celebrates National Community Health Care Center Week

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) - In honor of National Community Health Center Week, Rural Health Services Incorporated reminds the community it can always access health services through them.
Every year for National Community Health week, Aiken’s Rural Health Services Incorporated invites the community to join them in celebration.
Health service providers from all over the area come together to focus on one common goal: care for all people. Clyburn Center for Primary Care will never turn you away, even if you can’t pay. They work with consumers based on their income.
Roy Nelson, a patient at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care says, “When I had my motorcycle accident, after I got out of the hospital, about six months because I was jacked up pretty bad. My hospital bills were like over $1 million. I’m lucky to be alive." "They’ve always did all they could to help me.”
Patients can fulfill a variety of health needs all within feet of each other. Adult Medicine, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, OBGYN, Dental, Optometry, X-Ray and behavior health. There’s even a pharmacy in the same building.
Gail Diggs with Rural Health Services Inc. says, “We are a one-stop-shop for primary health care services.”
You can find more information about Rural Health Services Incorporated on their website.
