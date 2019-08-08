Woman placed in trunk, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle after a woman was seen being placed in the back of a trunk.
Deputies say that around 8:42 a.m. they received a call to Jimmie Dyess Parkway in reference to a possible kidnapping.
Authorities say that a black Chrysler 300 pulled over near a Self-Storage business. At that time a black male and a black female, exited the vehicle and the female was placed in the trunk. The sheriff’s office says the male was seen getting back into the vehicle and drove off.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Jimmie Dyess Parkway. The vehicle is described as a Black Chrysler 300 with a GA Handicapped tag WRP 774.
Anyone who encounters this vehicle please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821 1080.
