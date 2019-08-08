Threat against Lincoln County Middle School deemed not credible

LINCOLNTON, GA (WFXG) - The Lincolnton Police Department has confirmed a threat at the Lincoln County Middle School on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The department took to Facebook to address the issue. The post explains that a 6th grade student said they had a gun and knife on school grounds, and threatened to slit another student’s throat during lunch. The department determined the threats to be not credible after talking to witnesses, watching surveillance video and searching the student in question.
The police department has left the punishment of the student in the hands of the school. They are now going to be working closely with the school system to teach children that threats can not be made, and will not be tolerated.
This is the third threat made against a school in the area since the school year started. The other threats were made in the Richmond County School District.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.