Richmond County Board of Education unanimously accepts Dr. Pringle’s resignation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to accept Dr. Pringle’s resignation from her position of Richmond County Superintendent.
Dr. Pringle announced she would be leaving the school district Wednesday afternoon to serve as the superintendent of a local school district in North Carolina.
Current Deputy Superintendent, Matthew Priester, has been appointed the Interim Superintendent and will start Aug 30, which will be Dr. Pringle’s last day.
The board also voted unanimously to try and hire Dr. Ken Bradshaw as the next Richmond County Superintendent.
“We do have a lot of momentum right now going. We want to continue that momentum. All ten of us agree that Ken Bradshaw is the person who will continue that momentum. He is well respected in the community, but most especially by the staff here," said Richmond County School Board President, Jimmy Atkins.
Bradshaw used to work within the Richmond County school system and was in the top three candidates for superintendent five years ago. He is currently working as the Chief Operating Officer of Hamilton County schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.