FBI, GBI agents search Commissioner Sammie Sias’ home
By Jasmine Anderson and Miya Payton | August 8, 2019 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 10:25 AM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the home of a Richmond County politician conducting an investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen searching the back of Commissioner Sammie Sias’ home, which is in the 3800 block of Crest Drive in Hephizabah.

Commissioner Sias is accused of embezzling taxpayer money and giving kickbacks to his friends. These allegations came to light publicly last month from his ex-lover, who worked as a counselor at Jamestown Community Center, which he has been affiliated with since the 1990s.

Willa Hilton, who worked at the center for 12 years prior to her recent termination, detailed how Sias misappropriated money in a letter to commissioners. She also accused him of sexual misconduct, claims he abused young summer campers and says he kept alcohol and a loaded gun inside the center. That allegation is under investigation by the Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS).

FOX 54 reached out to the GBI and have not heard back.

Sias, in an interview with FOX 54 Tuesday, said he is looking forward to the outcome of the investigations.

