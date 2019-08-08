Cause of Pullman Hall fire still unknown, investigators not able to get inside

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s been two and a half months since the historic Pullman Hall burnt down, and there is still no word on what caused the fire.
Investigators explained that it would take a few weeks to get inside and find a cause, but they told FOX 54 the tin roof has yet to be lifted, and it is still too dangerous to get inside. The lead investigator said they are working with the owner to bring equipment in so they can continue their investigation.
There’s still no estimation of when the investigation will begin in earnest.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.