Aiken Public Safety says citizens shouldn’t be worried after rash of shootings

Officers responded to a call on Waterloo Street early Friday morning, where they found a 17-year-old had been shot. He later died at Augusta University Medical Center. The next two shootings happened Tuesday, August 6. Officers first responded to Laurens Street around 5:30 p.m. where a man had been shot. Later in the evening, a woman was shot in the leg on Abbeville Avenue. Lieutenant Mahoney said, “We’ve worked diligently. Our investigators, our officers have made three arrests in two of the cases, and have identified a fourth suspect.”