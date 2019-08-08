Aiken Public Safety says citizens shouldn’t be worried after rash of shootings

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Law enforcement has been busy in Aiken County over the past week, with six shootings since early Friday morning. In the city limits alone, there have been three shootings that are not related. Lieutenant Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety said, “Two of those resulted in major injury, and one death.”
Officers responded to a call on Waterloo Street early Friday morning, where they found a 17-year-old had been shot. He later died at Augusta University Medical Center. The next two shootings happened Tuesday, August 6. Officers first responded to Laurens Street around 5:30 p.m. where a man had been shot. Later in the evening, a woman was shot in the leg on Abbeville Avenue. Lieutenant Mahoney said, “We’ve worked diligently. Our investigators, our officers have made three arrests in two of the cases, and have identified a fourth suspect.”
20-year-old Harold Bates, Jr. and 19-year-old Whysdom Douse are now behind bars in connection with the murder on Waterloo Street, and a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Laurens Street shooting. Law enforcement are still looking for 17-year-old Dae’Kwon Simmons. Lt. Mahoney said all of these suspects could face serious jail time. He said, “These are both high level felonies: murder and attempted murder. They’re very serious charges and can result in long term imprisonment if convicted.”
As for incidents investigators are still working on, Lt. Mahoney said they could use the public’s help. He explained, “The incident on Abbeville last night is still under investigation. We ask the public if they have any information which might lead us to some suspects or aid the investigation, that they reach out and talk to us.”
Lt. Mahoney said it is not common for the city to see shootings so frequently, and it will not be stood for. He said, “Violent crime isn’t tolerated in Aiken. Our citizens don’t want it. We don’t want it, and we’re going to work together to make Aiken a safe place.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.