Aiken County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 8 the release of a new mobile app that is available for free download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Sheriff Hunt says, “I am excited that we are able to release this new mobile application to the citizens of Aiken County. This is just another tool that will allow us to reach everyone with the most up to date information.”
The new app will give citizen access to some of the most important features such as the Submit a Crime Tip, Sex Offender Registry, Detention Center Information, Access Career Opportunities, Most Wanted suspect in Aiken County.
Users will also have the ability to subscribe and receive push notifications about public safety announcements, active large scale law enforcement scenes, alerts about traffic, special events and press releases.
