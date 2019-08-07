AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System has implemented a new program within the Richmond County Success Center.
Richmond County Wraparound Support Program Specialist , Natalie Bracey says, the Richmond County Wraparound services are in place to identify and address issues outside of the classroom that are affecting students success inside the classroom.
The success center addresses distractions that prevent students from improving academically and social-emotional development.
The Richmond County Success Center includes a healthy living center and provides medical and dental services, a cafe, “chill room”, food pantry, clothes closet, laundry space, and school supply closet.
The hours of the center: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Food pantry hours: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. once a week.
