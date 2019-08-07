UPDATE: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing that injured two in Hephzibah

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is actively on the scene on the 3300 block of Thames Pl. in reference to a stabbing.
According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in around 6:41 a.m.
Authorities say that investigators are looking into a report of a stabbing that took place at a residence on the 3300 block of Thames Place. Deputies found two victims with injuries.
The two victims were transported to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.
This investigation is still active.
FOX 54 is working to obtain more information.
