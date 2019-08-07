Lane closures to take place on I-20 and I-520 for maintenance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will conduct Intelligent Transportation System maintenance that will require nightly lane closures Wednesday and Thursday.
The maintenance will close two lanes at the following locations and times:
- I-20 east from Wheeler Rd (Exit 195) to I-520 (Exit 196 A and B), Aug 7 from 8 p.m. into 2 a.m. Aug 8
- I-520 from Wheeler Rd (Exit 1 A and B) to Wrightsboro Rd (Exit 2) Aug 8 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
