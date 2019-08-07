Legionnaires’ disease kills one after a stay at Atlanta hotel, officials say

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia Department of Public Health officials say that one person has died after being diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after staying at an Atlanta hotel.
Reports state that 49-year-old Cameo Garrett died July 9 of coronary artery disease aggravated by Legionella. DeKalb County Medical Examiner Pat Bailey told news outlets that Garrett had Legionnaires’ disease when she died.
Health officials discovered that Garrett’s case was one of 12 lab-confirmed Legionnaires’ cases and there are 61 probable cases. The source hasn’t been determined.
Legionnaires disease is caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria, which is found in soil and grows in water, such as air-conditioning ducts, storage tanks and rivers. Symptoms include fever, fatigue and coughing.
The Atlanta hotel has been closed since the first initial case, discovered in mid-July.
