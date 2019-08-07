Hot and Humid with PM T-Storms Today!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Typical summer weather expected through the week with widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Warming trend with temperatures above normal. Mid level short wave trough moving through the Upstate SC early this morning....appears to be triggering an isolated thunderstorm in the north Midlands. latest high resolution models not indicating much further development.
Mainly Mid and high level clouds will spread into the area this morning as short wave moves through and weakens.
