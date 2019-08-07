Former commissioner pushes for forensic audit in Sias investigation

Commissioner Sias says the City of Augusta asked the Sandridge Community Association to build the Jamestown Community Center 16 years ago. He says the center has done a lot for the community. “We were bestowed with $130,000 to do a $450,000 project. I don’t think that leaves much room for fat. I know doggone well that doesn’t leave much room for skimming but we got it done and the proof of the pudding is all inspections were passed, all required permits were achieved and a certificate of occupancy was issued. That neighborhood association got that project done for $192,000 from a $450,000 estimate and not only did we do that, we achieved even more. Now, the ironic part of that, individuals like the one you see standing before you, and others, have always came to the association attacking the association. Not understanding one clue of the achievements and the things that were done out there, the programs that were initiated, the kids that were served. Over 100,000 folks per year. When you create that kind of toxic atmosphere about a project or an organization, then you’re going to get false accusations.”