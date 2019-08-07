Former commissioner pushes for forensic audit in Sias investigation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A former Richmond County politician wants local government to conduct a forensic audit of the Recreation Department, Sandridge Community Association memorandum of understanding and the Jamestown Community Center.
Moses Todd says that’s the way to get to the bottom of accusations surrounding Commissioner Sammie Sias. Commissioner Sias’ former employee and ex-mistress claims he stole thousands of dollars from taxpayers, including SPLOST funds.
Commissioner Sias says the City of Augusta asked the Sandridge Community Association to build the Jamestown Community Center 16 years ago. He says the center has done a lot for the community. “We were bestowed with $130,000 to do a $450,000 project. I don’t think that leaves much room for fat. I know doggone well that doesn’t leave much room for skimming but we got it done and the proof of the pudding is all inspections were passed, all required permits were achieved and a certificate of occupancy was issued. That neighborhood association got that project done for $192,000 from a $450,000 estimate and not only did we do that, we achieved even more. Now, the ironic part of that, individuals like the one you see standing before you, and others, have always came to the association attacking the association. Not understanding one clue of the achievements and the things that were done out there, the programs that were initiated, the kids that were served. Over 100,000 folks per year. When you create that kind of toxic atmosphere about a project or an organization, then you’re going to get false accusations.”
Todd says, “Jamestown community center was there in the early 90s, possibly even in the early 80s and they did an inspection to it and some renovations to the kitchen and the dollar amount that was eluded to... it was proven that was wrong.”
Commissioner says he welcomes the investigation. “I’m glad we’re having an investigation. We’ll get all these things cleared up and I look forward to it. Every citizen has the right to come in and speak their piece, but we actually gave him our version of what Jamestown has been and how important it’s been to the community. But that decision - the future of that is up to the commission.”
Todd also says the city needs to end the memorandum of understanding with Jamestown Community Center. Other Commissioners say MOUs are needed and they want the GBI and DFAC’s investigations to be complete before making further decisions.
