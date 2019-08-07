Dr. Pringle to leave Richmond County Schools

Dr. Pringle says although she is grateful to the RCSS, she is leaving to be closer to her hometown and family. “It has been an honor to lead the Richmond County School System for the past 5 years. We have seen tremendous growth not only the school system, but across the community,” says Dr. Pringle. “I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the children of Richmond County and I look forward to new experiences in North Carolina.”