Dr. Pringle to leave Richmond County Schools

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Dr. Angela Pringle will be leaving the Richmond County School System.
In a press release sent out Wednesday evening, RCSS says they were informed that same day of Dr. Pringle’s departure. She will be leaving to join the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System in North Carolina.
Dr. Pringle says although she is grateful to the RCSS, she is leaving to be closer to her hometown and family. “It has been an honor to lead the Richmond County School System for the past 5 years. We have seen tremendous growth not only the school system, but across the community,” says Dr. Pringle. “I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the children of Richmond County and I look forward to new experiences in North Carolina.”
The RCSS says they regret her decision to leave, but emphasize the work she did during her 5 years working in Richmond County.
“We have been fortunate to have her the past 5 years. She has undoubtedly left the Richmond County School System in better shape than she found it,” said Board President Jimmy Atkins. “I feel she truly loves Richmond County and we will always have a special place in her heart. This is a loss for the Richmond County School System, but a big gain for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and we wish her the best of luck and continued success.”
Until a permanent replacement is found, the Deputy Superintendent will act as Interim Superintendent.
