Commissioners meet with law enforcement on gun violence in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Local politicians plan to meet with law enforcement and try to get to the bottom of what’s behind recent gun violence in Augusta. Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and the public safety committee chair will meet with Sheriff Richard Roundtree to figure out what’s going on.
This comes after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio and a deadly shooting in downtown Augusta this past weekend.
Mayor Davis says it’s disappointing that someone loses their life to gun violence almost weekly here in the city. “If we believe that public safety is tantamount is having a city of opportunity where people want to live, to learn, work and raise their families, we need to make sure that all of our streets are safe, that all of our schools are safe. we need to make sure that our budget priorities reflect that. We’re not having those conversations.”
District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett says, “Anytime you start talking about gun violence, we really need to take it a step farther and try to see where the violence is coming from. Here locally it’s gang violence,we need to address the gang problem that we have, we need to make sure our sheriff has the resources that he needs.”
Mayor Davis says “Augusta will not be the wild, wild west. And the city needs to be a place of opportunity for everyone in order to combat crime."
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.