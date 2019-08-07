Commission publicly addresses questions about Depot Project

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The $93 million Depot Project was briefly brought up in Tuesday’s Commission meeting. Last week, commissioners got questions from the Downtown Development Authority and one commissioner says he wanted his colleagues to address them publicly.
Mayor Hardie Davis says the developer has the capacity to deliver on the project, but believes some commissioners are against downtown growth. “If we put around $20 million in that project, then we’re talking about for every dollar we put in, they’re going to put in 1.50. And we don’t have the money. This is a grant. Which makes it unprecedented. We’ve never done a grant before of that magnitude... What I don’t want to happen is that this become Augusta’s SRP Park number 2. Where for 4 years developers engaged the city and ultimately the commission comes back and says ‘we can’t support it and they go across the river’.”
The mayor says until the project develops further, this discussion needs to happen during a legal meeting and not before full Commission.
