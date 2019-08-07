Aiken County man wanted in connection to death investigation

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on any information or whereabouts regarding a suspect wanted in connection to a death investigation.
The sheriff’s office says that 18-year-old Altashuan Jalen Bacon is wanted for accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder. These charges come from an ongoing investigation into the missing person and death investigation of Derrick Curry who was reported missing on May 1, 2019.
Authorities say Bacon is described as a Black male, approximately 6’3” and approximately 200 lbs. with a last known address in the Warrenville, SC area. It is believed that Bacon may be driving a silver in color 2 door Honda. Bacon should be considered as armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of Bacon, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
