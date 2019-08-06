Summer-Like Conditions continue today across the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Typical summer weather expected through the week with widely Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Warming trend with temperatures above normal. A short wave in the upper Mississippi Valley early this morning will drop into the base of the trough along the eastern third of the country by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Given the seasonably moist and unstable air mass expected to be in place with temps in the 90s, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially from mid afternoon into early evening. Decent upper level divergence looks to set up over the area as the left front region of the upper jet approaches from the northwest.
